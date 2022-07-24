Josh Rosen Profile Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 30: Josh Rosen #3 of the Arizona Cardinals warms-up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 30, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

It might be time for Josh Rosen to update his social media profiles...

Following his reported signing by the Cleveland Browns, the former NFL Draft first round pick went viral on social media for his Twitter profile.

Rosen, who was drafted by the Cardinals and later played for the Dolphins and Falcons, has a pretty dated profile on his Twitter account.

"This is Josh Rosen's profile. His profile picture is when he was drafted by the Cardinals. His banner is him on the Dolphins. His bio says QB for the ATL Falcons... Josh Rosen is currently on the Cleveland Browns," one fan wrote.

Someone get Josh a social media manager.

"As ridiculous as all of this sounds, I still wish I could say all of it," one fan admitted.

"True definition of a journeyman lol," another fan added.

"Wherever he is, I still believe in him," one fan joked.

The Browns are believers in Rosen heading into the 2022 season. He could get the opportunity to start depending on what happens with Deshaun Watson.