Josh Rosen Reportedly Cut: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 21: Quarterback Josh Rosen #19 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles out of the pocket during the third quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Jason Miller/Getty Images

Josh Rosen's comeback attempt hit a major snag Tuesday.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported that the Cleveland Browns are planning to cut the quarterback.

Rosen's career has not gone according to plan since the Arizona Cardinals made him the No. 10 pick in 2018. Cleveland became his sixth team when signing him last month, and some onlookers are wondering if a seventh will give him another chance.

Cleveland marked Rosen's fourth organization since making his last NFL start early in the 2019 season. The former UCLA star never saw the field for three of them, and he completed two of 11 pass attempts for 19 yards and two interceptions with the Atlanta Falcons last year.

The Browns will instead role with Joshua Dobbs as their backup quarterback behind Jacoby Brissett while Deshaun Watson serves an 11-game suspension.

After failing to make the Browns' 53-man roster, Rosen may struggle to find another team willing to give him one more try.