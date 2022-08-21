Josh Rosen's Performance Going Viral: NFL World Reacts
The Josh Rosen experience was on full display in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.
Rosen, who is fighting for a roster spot with the Browns, made a couple of good throws and a lot of rough ones during the preseason game.
Rosen did have a pretty nice deep throw against the Eagles on Sunday afternoon.
Rosen has bounced around the league since getting drafted out of UCLA in the first round.
Will he find a sticking spot in Cleveland?
Rosen is one of several quarterbacks competing for a roster spot in Cleveland, with Deshaun Watson out for 11 games due to his sexual misconduct suspension.