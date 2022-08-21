Josh Rosen's Performance Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 29: Josh Rosen #16 passes during the final preseason NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Josh Rosen experience was on full display in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.

Rosen, who is fighting for a roster spot with the Browns, made a couple of good throws and a lot of rough ones during the preseason game.

Rosen did have a pretty nice deep throw against the Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Rosen has bounced around the league since getting drafted out of UCLA in the first round.

Will he find a sticking spot in Cleveland?

Rosen is one of several quarterbacks competing for a roster spot in Cleveland, with Deshaun Watson out for 11 games due to his sexual misconduct suspension.