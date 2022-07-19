Judge Makes Decision In The Brian Flores vs. NFL Case

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

A federal judge has ruled in favor of former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores in regards to his deadline to respond to the NFL's motion to compel arbitration.

Flores filed a class-action suit against the league back in March, alleging discriminator hiring practices. He has since been joined by former coaches Steve Wilks and Ray Horton.

According to Daniel Wallach, legal analyst for The Athletic, a judge delayed the July 22 deadline for Flores to respond to the NFL "until his motion for discovery from the NFL and Goodell over the fairness of the league arbitration process is decided by the court."

"It’s the right outcome," argues Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. "There’s no reason for Flores, Horton, and Wilks to submit their paperwork in opposition to the motion to compel arbitration until they know whether they’ll be able to explore potential issues with the fairness of the league’s inherently unfair process."

Flores previously requested a court order asking the NFL to provide certain information that will help determine if taking the case to arbitration is appropriate.

While he and his counsel continue their work on the ongoing lawsuit, Flores is also preparing for his first season as senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.