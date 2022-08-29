JuJu Smith-Schuster Back At Practice: NFL World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, MO - JUNE 15: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) catches a pass during minicamp on June 15, 2022 at the Chiefs Training Facility in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Chiefs got some encouraging news on wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Monday.

Smith-Schuster, who joined the Chiefs this offseason, is back at practice following an injury absence.

Chiefs fans are encouraged.

"Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (sore knee) spotted back to work on Monday," Pete Sweeney reports.

It's a big return.

"Juju’s back at practice & should be ready for the season. I’m quite high on Juju in 2022," one fan wrote.

"Happy to see this. Hopefully he’ll be fully healthy for week one!" one fan added.

"This is good news, but I wasn't taking Juju over many WRs that have been going after him (Mooney, St. Brown, Thomas, Thielen) before the news of his knee acting up, so I'm still out at ADP. Think he was being drafted at his ceiling," one fan added.

The Chiefs are set to open the 2022 season on Sept. 11 against the Cardinals.