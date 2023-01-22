JuJu Smith-Schuster Has Brutally Honest Admission On Quarterback Situation

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 06: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) motions for a first down after a play against the Tennessee Titans on November 6th, 2022 at GEHA field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs briefly played without Patrick Mahomes during Saturday's 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mahomes left the game in the second quarter after suffering an ankle injury. In his place, Chad Henne led a 12-play, 98-yard touchdown drive to keep Kansas City in the driver's seat.

Per PJ Green of FOX4 Kansas City, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said after the game that the offense can flourish behind any of the team's quarterbacks.

"You can play anybody at quarterback in our room and go out there and play ball," Smith-Schusterer said. "They'll get the job done."

Henne hadn't completed an NFL pass since Oct. 24, 2021, before getting pressed into duty Saturday. The 37-year-old went 5-of-7 for 23 yards and a touchdown before Mahomes returned.

"He’s just a savvy vet," Smith-Schuster said of Henne. "He’s in there having fun, laughing. It’s crazy because I’m like, 'Wow, Chad’s coming in' and I haven’t really worked with him too much, but the chemistry is there with all the guys and he knows this offense better than anyone on this team."

Kansas City's offense obviously isn't the same without a healthy Mahomes. Even when the superstar quarterback re-entered the game, the Chiefs lacked their usual explosiveness.

Mahomes certainly isn't a proverbial system quarterback, but Smith-Schuster believes the Chiefs have the next-man-up mindset necessary to find a way regardless of whose number gets called.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, an MRI confirmed that Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain. He currently plans to play in next week's AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals or Buffalo Bills.