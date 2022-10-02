Julian Edelman Could've Missed Super Bowl: NFL World Reacts

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

If the NFL's new Tua Tagovailoa-inspired concussion protocols were in place years ago, several top players likely would've missed some notable games.

Among them: Julian Edelman.

The former Patriots wide receiver took a blow to the head in Super Bowl 49 against Seattle. However, Edelman was able to return to the game and made the winning touchdown catch.

"If this standard existed in 2014, Julian Edelman would have been removed from SB49 against Seattle after the Kam Chancellor hit. Edelman said it wasn't his head but an existing hip injury which caused him to stumble after the hit. He was cleared, returned and scored winning TD," Tom E. Curran writes.

The times are changing.

"As it looks, this new rule could be a quick overreaction of the situation which could force not head injured players to sit out the game," one fan wrote.

"God forbid we are too careful with someone's health," another fan added.

"All the Twitter doctors were still in undergrad then so they were not able to diagnose his injury on TV properly," one fan added.

Edelman has since retired, though he's continued to hint at a potential comeback.