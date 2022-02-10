Julian Edelman Shares His Gut Feeling With Tom Brady

Julian Edelman was Tom Brady’s teammate and one of his favorite targets for a decade with the New England Patriots.

The pair remain close friends, so it’s not a surprise that Edelman was asked about Brady’s retirement during a recent appearance on Tom E. Curran’s “Patriots Talk Podcast.” He told Curran he was not surprised the seven-time Super Bowl champion stepped away.

More interestingly though, Edelman said he wouldn’t be shocked if Brady reversed course one day and elected to come back.

“My answer for, ‘Were you surprised (that) he retired?’ was, ‘No, I’m not.’ And that’s the same answer if he comes back,” Edelman said, via NBC10 Boston. “You wouldn’t be surprised. I don’t know how he’s going to feel in six months when he’s sitting there. “The first offseason when you retire, it’s different. You have a routine, you have a body clock that you’re so used to. I did it for 12 (years), he did it for 22. So like, it’ll hit him in some form or another. But it wouldn’t surprise me. “… I mean, it’d make for a hell of a documentary that I’m sure he would make.”

From the moment Brady formally announced he was leaving football, people have speculated on if and when he would return.

Brady himself threw some fuel on the fire last week by not explicitly saying he is ruling out ever playing again.

“You know, I’m just gonna take things as they come. I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never,” Brady said, via the Boston Herald. “At the same time I know that I’m very, I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now . . . it most likely won’t (change). But I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week. And, again, I think it’s not looking to reverse course, I’m definitely not looking to do that. “But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life. Again, I loved playing. I’m looking forward to doing things other than playing. That’s as honest as I can be with you there, Jim.”

For now, we’ll just have to prepare for life without TB12, but don’t expect the whispers of a potential comeback to totally die down.