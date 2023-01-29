Julian Edelman Has Honest Admission About Possible Comeback

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Julian Edelman removed any lingering doubt about a possible NFL comeback.

During an appearance on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast, the former New England Patriots wide receiver shut down speculation of a return.

"I'm done, boys," Edelman said. "You can't be two years out of the game, coming in at 37 with knee braces and taped ankles thinking you're going to go out here and compete against these young bucks."

His former teammate, Tom Brady, completed his 23rd season at age 45. Brady's pending free agency has led to chatter about Edelman or Rob Gronkowski coming out of retirement to reunite with the star quarterback.

On A Football Life episode aired in November, Edelman seemingly left the door open by saying he could still get open and make a play on "about 12 plays a game." He later said three NFL teams contacted him, but he'd only consider returning for the Patriots if they were in title contender.

However, Edelman appears to no longer be considering that possibility.

The three-time Super Bowl champion last played in October 2020, and he tallied 79 yards over his final four games. Edelman would be nearly three full leagues removed from the league if he attempted a comeback in 2023, so he sounds ready to move on from his playing career.