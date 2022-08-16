Julian Edelman Reportedly Lands New Job In Media

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 4: Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots is interviewed at a press conference naming him MVP of Super Bowl LIII on February 4, 2019 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Julian Edelman is shifting to the podcasting realm.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver joined forces with comedian Sam Morril to create Games with Names, a podcast remembering some of the greatest games and moments in sports history.

The duo released a promotional clip teasing guests such as Peyton Manning, Paul Pierce, and Michael Irvin. To Edelman's chagrin, they'll cover the New York Giants ending the New England Patriots' quest for perfection in Super Bowl XLII.

Edelman also shared a brief video on Twitter with moments such as Michael Jordan's "Flu Game," Paul Pierce's infamous wheelchair incident, and Edelman's Patriots rallying from 28-3 to top the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Showrunner Kyler Schelling explained the podcast's mission to Deadline's Peter White.

"We set out to create a show that celebrates the most iconic games in sports history and the people that played in them, something that breathes new life into these classic moments we all remember, but don’t often talk about," Schelling said. "Hopefully Games with Names can bring a little nostalgia to our older listeners and show our younger listeners why the greats are great."

Edelman and Morrill talked about painting a picture behind the game to capture other cultural touchpoints from that time.

While Edelman is a Bay Area native who played his entire career in New England, Morrill is an avid New York sports fan who seems poised to taunt his co-host with the Giants' success over the Patriots at every turn.

The series is scheduled to launch on Aug. 23.