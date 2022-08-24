Julian Edelman Teasing Fans: NFL World Reacts

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Julian Edelman recently hinted that he might be considering coming out of retirement during a series of podcast appearances.

He teased fans again about a possible return to football with a tweet of himself at Patriots practice in Nevada on Tuesday.

"Brought my cleats to the desert just in case," he wrote in the caption.

Edelman's posting has elicited a slew of reactions from curious fans and others.

"Do it Jules! Make a comeback," said former teammate Rob Gronkowski, who is also currently retired.

"Don't tease us like this Jules!" and "Unretire right now," said others who chimed in.

Edelman retired from the NFL after the 2020 season, his 12th as a pro, all of them with New England.

As of now, Edelman's former coach has no indication he is seriously considering a comeback.

"I've talked to Julian, I talk to him fairly regularly," said Bill Belichick this week. "So, yeah, I don't know about him talking to Rich Eisen and all that. You'd have to ask Julian about that, but I don't know."