Julio Jones Expects To Play Tonight: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 11: Julio Jones #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the national anthem against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The wide receiver reinforcements are coming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight.

After missing Mike Evans due to a suspension last week, and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones both being injured. Tom Brady is set to get his weapons back on Sunday night.

Jones and Godwin are both expected to play.

"Good news for the Bucs’ offense tonight: Not only does Mike Evans return from suspension, Julio Jones & Chris Godwin are both expected to return from injury, per sources. One more positive turn? I’m told tackle Donovan Smith is also back.

Tampa Bay is reloaded for primetime," Jeff Darlington reports.

That's obviously big-time news for Tampa Bay.

"Vs the Chiefs? Of course everyone is back," one fan wrote.

"Huge. Let’s finally put some points on the board," another fan added.

"No excuses now on offense. Need to see 25+," one fan suggested.

"The jokes were funny but we’re back now," another fan wrote on social media.

Tampa Bay and Kansas City are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will air on NBC.