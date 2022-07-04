Julio Jones Free Agency Rumors Swirling: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 12: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 12, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Where is Julio Jones going to play during the 2022 NFL regular season?

The longtime All-Pro wide receiver is currently without a team. However, some big names are currently being mentioned.

The Cowboys are one of the teams listed as a potential landing spot for Jones.

Dallas lost Amari Cooper this offseason, as he was traded to Cleveland, and Michael Gallup is recovering from his serious knee injury.

The Falcons are also in play, per reports.

NFL fans are voicing their opinion.

"Bring him back home," one fan tweeted.

"Back to the Falcons...I don't see it. Cowboys seems like a possibility to me. He'd be WR 3/4 plus they got Schultz," one fan added on Twitter.

"Kyle Pitts, Drake London, CP, Brian Edwards and Julio in a 2014 roddy white role?? Who’s stopping that??" one fan added.

Where do you see Julio Jones playing in 2022?