Julio Jones Note Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FL - AUG 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (85) catches a pass during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 09, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Watch out, NFL, Julio Jones is coming.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Jones clocked the fastest time of any Bucs player during training camp.

Jones, who signed with the Bucs this offseason, appears to be ready for a huge bounceback year.

"One more quick tidbit before the games begin: #Bucs WR Julio Jones clocked the fastest time of any player on his team during training camp practices, I’m told. If you are wondering how he’s been in Tampa," Ian Rapoport reports.

The Bucs are going to be tough to stop.

"He probably can't stay healthy for an entire season, but I absolutely think he should be shown much respect in Week 1," one fan wrote.

"Tom Brady using his voodo magic again," one fan added.

"He’s looked damn good," another fan added.

"No way his hamstring good all of a sudden after it’s been cooked for 3 years," one fan added.

Good luck, defenses.