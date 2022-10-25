Jury Reportedly Makes Ruling In Antonio Brown Moving Truck Case

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown (81) looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 14, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Antonio Brown will owe a moving truck driver nearly $1.2 million stemming from an alleged assault in January 2020.

According to TMZ, a Broward County jury ruled in favor of Anton Tumanov, who claimed to suffer severe bodily injuries and mental anguish in a lawsuit filed against Brown last year. Brown must pay $407,000 for Tumanov's past and future medical expenses and $793,000 for pain and suffering.

The former NFL wide receiver did not show up to any hearings.

Tumanov said he was hired to deliver Brown's belongings from California to Florida, but Brown refused a $4,000 payment when the driver arrived. Brown allegedly threw a rock at the truck's window when he attempted to drive away.

Per TMZ, Tumanov returned with Brown's belongings after being told he would pay the $4,000 plus an additional $860 to cover damages. Another argument ensued when Brown wouldn't pay more than the initial $4,000, and Brown allegedly physically struck Tumanov multiple times after forcing his way into the vehicle.

Charged with burglary with assault, burglary conveyance, and criminal mischief, Brown pled no contest as part of an agreement with prosecutors last year. He was sentenced to two years probation, anger management, and 100 hours of community service.