Justin Fields Dominating Saturday Night: NFL World Reacts

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 14: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears passes against the Miami Dolphins during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 14, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Justin Fields appears to be ready for the start of the NFL regular season.

The Chicago Bears second-year quarterback had an up-and-down rookie season, but he's showing major promise ahead of the 2022 season.

Fields is thriving in the preseason finale on Saturday night.

"Bears QB Justin Fields tonight: 14-of-16, 156 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT. He’s led TD drives of 80, 52 and 62 yards," Field Yates.

NFL fans are excited.

"He is special," one fan wrote.

"MY GUY SOULJA FIELDS IS READY," another fan added.

"This is what I want to see out of my QB. HELL YEAH!" one fan added.

Not everyone is impressed, though.

"Still the month of August. Wake me up when it is September," another fan added.

Excited, Bears fans?