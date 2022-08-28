Justin Fields Reacts To Bears' Big Preseason Performance

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 14: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears passes against the Miami Dolphins during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 14, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

It's just the preseason, but Justin Fields and the Bears offense looked pretty darn good on Saturday night.

Fields, the top draft pick out of Ohio State a year ago, had an up-and-down first season in the National Football League. He's hoping to break out in Year 2.

The Bears starting quarterback looked phenomenal in his preseason finale on Saturday night.

Fields completed 14 of 16 passes for 156 yards, with three touchdowns, on Saturday evening.

Fields is confident heading into the regular season.

“We’re continually getting better, each and every day,” Fields said. “We’re going to get back to work next week and keep building.”

Fields and the Bears are ready to open the regular season.

“This week was like a mock game in the regular season week, so we’re coming into the regular season off a good game,” Fields said. “It gives all the guys confidence.”