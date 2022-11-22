Justin Fields Reportedly Apologized To His Teammates On Sunday

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 20: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears scrambles against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field on December 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears fell to 3-8 following Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

On their final drive, Justin Fields threw a game-sealing interception to Jaylinn Hawkins. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the quarterback apologized to his teammates after the game.

His gesture reportedly "went a long way" with teammates, especially since Fields was playing through a dislocated left shoulder.

He finished the game with 153 passing yards and a touchdown on 21 attempts, adding 85 rushing yards and a score to his expanding tally.

Fields got hit twice on that last possession and was sacked four more times Sunday. No quarterback has gotten sacked more times (40) this season, so the 23-year-old doesn't deserve most of the blame for his team's shortcomings.

Last year's first-round pick is now fifth in rushing yards this season, but the Bears have nevertheless dropped four straight games. The last three defeats each came by no more than three points.

Per ESPN's Courtney Cronin, the Bears classified Fields' shoulder as a day-to-day injury while not dismissing the possibility of him missing significant time. His status is undetermined for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.