Justin Fields Reveals His Favorite NFL Team Growing Up
Georgia native Justin Fields returns home this Sunday when the Chicago Bears face the Atlanta Falcons.
Before his homecoming, the Bears quarterback discussed growing up a Falcons fan. Per Nicholas Moreano of CHGO Sports, Fields said his dad had Falcons season tickets. The 23-year-old also recalled idolizing Julio Jones.
His Falcons fandom might have added extra meaning to a recent accolade. When gaining 178 rushing yards in Week 9, Fields broke Michael Vick's single-game rushing record for quarterbacks.
The former Ohio State star followed that performance with 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions. With 749 rushing yards this season, he's on pace to break Lamar Jackson's single-season record, which Jackson took from Vick in 2019.
Following a rough start to his NFL career, Fields has accounted for 13 touchdowns in the last four games. Hearing his Falcons admission may thus deepen a wound for fans who wish they selected him over tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 pick last season.
Fields won't get a chance to play Jones and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, but he'll face the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.