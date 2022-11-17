Justin Fields Reveals His Favorite NFL Team Growing Up

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Georgia native Justin Fields returns home this Sunday when the Chicago Bears face the Atlanta Falcons.

Before his homecoming, the Bears quarterback discussed growing up a Falcons fan. Per Nicholas Moreano of CHGO Sports, Fields said his dad had Falcons season tickets. The 23-year-old also recalled idolizing Julio Jones.

His Falcons fandom might have added extra meaning to a recent accolade. When gaining 178 rushing yards in Week 9, Fields broke Michael Vick's single-game rushing record for quarterbacks.

The former Ohio State star followed that performance with 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions. With 749 rushing yards this season, he's on pace to break Lamar Jackson's single-season record, which Jackson took from Vick in 2019.

Following a rough start to his NFL career, Fields has accounted for 13 touchdowns in the last four games. Hearing his Falcons admission may thus deepen a wound for fans who wish they selected him over tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 pick last season.

Fields won't get a chance to play Jones and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, but he'll face the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.