Justin Herbert Plans To Reach Out To Legendary NFL Quarterback

Justin Herbert kicked off his professional career with a fine debut season.

As the 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, the Los Angeles Chargers first-round pick is clearly on the right path. But, Herbert plans on getting some help from a veteran presence to continue his positive career trajectory.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Herbert said he hoped to meet up with legendary quarterback Drew Brees in the coming months. Brees was drafted by the San Diego Chargers back in 2001 and spent five seasons with the franchise.

“I plan on doing that,” Herbert said. “I was fortunate enough to be able to watch Drew throw this past offseason and he trains with a lot of guys that I do. . . . Drew is definitely one of the guys I plan to reach out to because he’s been able to do it all and everything he’s been able to accomplish I definitely want to do.”

Just this offseason, the Chargers hired former New Orleans Saints QB coach Joe Lombardi as their new offensive coordinator. Herbert says he expects to have the playbook soon — likely featuring “bits and pieces” of LA’s 2020 offensive along with whatever Lombardi brings to the table. Brees would be the perfect mentor for the young player as he learns a Lombardi-led passing game.

It’s looking like Brees will have plenty of time to chat next year as well. While he hasn’t officially announced his decision, it’s widely reported that the 20-year NFL legend has played his final professional game.

Coming off a disappointing 7-9 season in 2020, Herbert will look to maximize his talents under a new coaching staff in 2021.