Justin Herbert's Response To Reporter's Question Going Viral

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 09: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers rushes the ball during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

Justin Herbert's sense of humor definitely isn't appreciated as much as it should be.

Following Thursday's practice, a reporter asked Herbert how he sees Isaiah Spiller fitting in with the Los Angeles Chargers offense.

The former Oregon star didn't skip a beat, replying: "Hopefully at running back."

Well played, Justin. Maybe there's stand-up comedian gig out there for you if the whole football thing doesn't work out.

That wasn't the only thing Herbert said on Thursday that fans are loving. He was also asked about the balance of being a perfectionist and making inevitable mistakes. His answer is just about as humble as it gets.

"I always tell myself, I've made it farther than I ever thought I was going to. And so at this point, if I just do my best, I can't complain," he said.

Herbert has always been quiet, and he was often criticized for it during his time at Oregon and throughout his NFL Draft process. But make no mistake; Herbert is a true leader and displays authentic humility.

Herbert and the Chargers begin the 2022 season on Sept. 11 vs. the Raiders.