NFL World Furious With Missed Call In Vikings vs. Lions

The referees appeared to cost the Minnesota Vikings seven points on Sunday afternoon.

The NFL world is furious with the referee for calling Justin Jefferson out of bounds before his touchdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.

But Jefferson wasn't actually out of bounds.

NFL fans are furious.

"Did the refs just rob Justin Jefferson with an amazing touchdown here by saying he stepped out?? Just let the play finish," Dov Kleiman tweeted.

"What a horrible missed call in the Vikings game. Jefferson definitely didn’t step out," one fan wrote.

"Justin Jefferson's at 210 yards on 10 catches. And I think he should have more—not sure he was out of bounds there," another fan wrote.

"Jefferson never stepped out and the announcers brush it off as no big deal," one fan added.

Detroit is currently leading Minnesota, 31-23, late in the second half on Sunday afternoon.

