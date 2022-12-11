NFL World Wants Referee Fired Immediately Sunday

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The NFL world is furious with a referee in the Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions game on Sunday afternoon.

One referee ruled Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson out on a scoring play, even though he appeared to never actually touch the sideline.

NFL fans are furious.

"Did the refs just rob Justin Jefferson with an amazing touchdown here by saying he stepped out?? Just let the play finish," one fan wrote.

NFL fans want the referee who ruled Jefferson to be out fired immediately on Sunday.

"These refs need to be fired and fined!!! That is one of the most disgusting calls I’ve ever watched!" one fan wrote.

"If you're a ref & you blow a play dead because YOU THINK a player stepped out a bounds & don't let it play out, you should be fired. Changes the whole damn game," one fan added.

"refs in the Det game need to be fired! How do you rule Jefferson out of bounds and not review that," another fan wrote.

The Lions are probably going to hold on to beat the Vikings on Sunday afternoon, thanks in part to that play.