Justin Tucker Names 1 Kicker He's Always Looked Up To

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Kicker Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Ravens 33-27 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Justin Tucker is considered the NFL's gold standard at kicker, but he doesn't think many of his peers are as good as Robbie Gould.

Per Niners Nation's Jordan Elliott, the Baltimore Ravens kicker called Gould "awesome" and hopes to see him keep playing for a long time.

"What Robbie's been able to do over a long period of time, especially in the postseason, is truly remarkable," Tucker said. "He’s one of the guys I’ve always looked up to, and I think he’s an outstanding example of what it means to be a pro."

Gould leads all active kickers with 447 field goals converted in 18 NFL seasons. His 86.46 success rate ranks eighth in NFL history, with Tucker's 90.5 leading the way.

In his sixth season with the San Francisco 49ers, Gould made 27 of 32 field goals and 50 of 51 extra points. The 40-year-old converted all four field-goals tries in each of San Francisco's two playoff triumphs, including a 50-yarder in a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

The NFL's oldest kicker is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports, Gould said he's "nowhere near retiring" as he pursues his first Super Bowl ring.