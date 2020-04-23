Kansas City Chiefs Star Named A ‘Sleeper’ Trade Candidate

A Kansas City Chiefs star is rumored to be a “sleeper” trade candidate heading into the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Former NFL executive Gil Brandt tweeted on Wednesday evening that a Chiefs Pro Bowler is the “sleeper” player who could be traded either before or during the draft.

Brandt tweeted that Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is the veteran player most-likely to be traded.

Veteran player most likely to be traded at some point before or during the draft: Leonard Fournette Sleeper: Chris Jones — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) April 22, 2020

Jones, 25, was a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He starred collegiately at Mississippi State.

The Chiefs defensive tackle was a second-team All-Pro in 2018 and made the Pro Bowl in 2019. He was an All-Rookie player in 2016.

Jones has been franchise tagged for the 2020 season, leading to some speculation about the All-Pro’s future, but Kansas City has refuted that.

“We’ve had a lot of discussions with Chris and we have a lot of time. We’re going to work through the draft. We know how talented Chris is. We’re certainly going to work to maintain him, not just for next year but for the future,” Chiefs GM Brett Veach said earlier this offseason.

The NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday at 8 p.m. E.T. Jones is now a player to watch heading into the first round.