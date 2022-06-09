Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Announces He's Retiring
A Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has announced his retirement from the NFL.
On Wednesday, Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter announced his retirement from the league.
Dieter, mostly a practice squad wide receiver, is calling it a career at 29.
"I’ve decided to retire from football! Thank you for everything KC. Been a crazy journey!" he announced.
Dieter, who's been with the Chiefs since going undrafted in 2017, has two career catches for 32 yards.
Best of luck in retirement!