Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Announces He's Retiring

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 19: Helmets line the sidelines of the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 19, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Ravens won 31-13. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

A Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has announced his retirement from the NFL.

On Wednesday, Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter announced his retirement from the league.

Dieter, mostly a practice squad wide receiver, is calling it a career at 29.

"I’ve decided to retire from football! Thank you for everything KC. Been a crazy journey!" he announced.

Dieter, who's been with the Chiefs since going undrafted in 2017, has two career catches for 32 yards.

Best of luck in retirement!