Browns Issue Statement On Latest Kareem Hunt Issue

Kareem Hunt runs the football for the Cleveland Browns.CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 24: Running back Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs a play during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)"n

Kareem Hunt missed the first half of this season due to domestic violence allegations stemming from a video released in late 2018. He provided a solid boost to the Cleveland Browns during the second half of the year, but the talented running back may have damaged his relationship with the team because of his latest predicament.

On Tuesday, Hunt was pulled over by Rocky River police for speeding. While he was pulled over by the cops, they smelled marijuana coming from his vehicle.

According to the police report, the officers found small traces of marijuana in a backpack in Hunt’s vehicle.

Although the marijuana was taken by the police, they only cited Hunt for speeding. The marijuana was seized specifically for evidence.

The Browns released a statement on this situation involving Hunt. It appears the team will gather more information before coming to a conclusion.

Fortunately for Hunt, it doesn’t appear that he will have to deal with any drug charges.

Per reports, Hunt said that the marijuana found was his brother’s. The car he was driving is registered to his mother.

Kareem Hunt is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason. Perhaps this latest story could hurt his chances of returning to Cleveland.

In eight games with the Browns, Hunt totaled 464 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns.

Considering his recent history regarding off-field issues, it’s possible that Hunt doesn’t have many suitors this spring. However, the Browns won’t have a decision made until after they have all the information in front of them.

[Mary Kay Cabot]


