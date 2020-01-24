Browns Issue Statement On Latest Kareem Hunt Issue

Kareem Hunt missed the first half of this season due to domestic violence allegations stemming from a video released in late 2018. He provided a solid boost to the Cleveland Browns during the second half of the year, but the talented running back may have damaged his relationship with the team because of his latest predicament.

On Tuesday, Hunt was pulled over by Rocky River police for speeding. While he was pulled over by the cops, they smelled marijuana coming from his vehicle.

According to the police report, the officers found small traces of marijuana in a backpack in Hunt’s vehicle.

Although the marijuana was taken by the police, they only cited Hunt for speeding. The marijuana was seized specifically for evidence.

The Browns released a statement on this situation involving Hunt. It appears the team will gather more information before coming to a conclusion.

Fortunately for Hunt, it doesn’t appear that he will have to deal with any drug charges.

#Browns are aware of Kareem Hunt being stopped for speeding and police finding small amounts of marijuana in the car. They are gathering more info. Hunt not charged with possession, just cited for speeding. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 24, 2020

Per reports, Hunt said that the marijuana found was his brother’s. The car he was driving is registered to his mother.

I can confirm Kareem Hunt was pulled over Tues afternoon & marijuana was found in the vehicle The car was registered in his moms name and he said the weed was his brothers. He was not charged for the marijuana. Mult sources around Hunt emphatically say the weed was not his — Will Burge (@WillBurge) January 24, 2020

Kareem Hunt is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason. Perhaps this latest story could hurt his chances of returning to Cleveland.

In eight games with the Browns, Hunt totaled 464 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns.

Considering his recent history regarding off-field issues, it’s possible that Hunt doesn’t have many suitors this spring. However, the Browns won’t have a decision made until after they have all the information in front of them.

