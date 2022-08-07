Kareem Hunt Not Participating In Team Drills: Fans React

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Kareem Hunt is seeking out a new contract and, as a result, isn't participating in team drills with the Cleveland Browns.

This is what's called a "passive hold-in." It means Hunt wants to keep playing for the Browns, but needs a new contract extension as evidence the AFC North franchise is invested in him.

"Confirming that Kareem Hunt has held out of team drills for the past two practices because he wants a contract extension, as he first told clevelanddotcom in June. @JosinaAnderson first reported he's holding out of drills for the new deal," said Mary Kay Cabot.

"Kareem Hunt adds an edge to the #Browns offense & I think keeping guys that want to be here is generally good practice for a teams culture. However, he really has no leverage as far as this “Hold-in” goes. His ‘22 contract is heavily incentive laden and they are deep at RB," said Brad Ward.

"The correct move on his part. His position doesn’t have long to get paid. Now it’s up to the browns to use the value he has and the depth at his position, to flip him for a position of need….specifically wr," a fan wrote.

Let's hope the Browns commit to Kareem Hunt. He's clearly worth it, especially considering the Cleveland offense relies so heavily on the rushing attack.

Hunt had 78 carries for 386 yards and five touchdowns in 2021.