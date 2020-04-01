Video: Katie Nolan Pranked On ESPN’s Highly Questionable

It appears not even a worldwide crisis can bring down April Fools’ Day. Plenty of people have posted crazy trades and false reports just to generate a reaction from their peers. During this afternoon’s edition of Highly Questionable, Katie Nolan was on the receiving end of one of these pranks.

Bomani Jones and Dan Le Batard pranked Nolan on the show by asking her if she heard about a trade involving Julian Edelman to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a third-round pick.

There was no actual trade involving Edelman, but this April Fools’ joke did result in a hilarious reaction from Nolan, who’s a fan of the Patriots.

Nolan immediately freaked out over the idea of Edelman reuniting with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. She quickly caught on that her colleagues were joking. However, her initial reaction was priceless.

Patriots fans are still trying to fathom that Brady will no longer play in Foxborough.

If New England actually moved on from Edelman too, the fan base would probably need a year just to get over it. Judging off Nolan’s reaction, she may have given up on the 2020 season before it even began.

April Fools’ Day might not be universally loved, but you have to tip your cap to the Highly Questionable crew for keeping its audience entertained during this difficult time.