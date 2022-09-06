Kayvon Thibodeaux Is Taking A Significant Step On Tuesday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JULY 28: Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the New York Giants during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on July 28, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Rich Schultz/Getty Images

It's unclear if Kayvon Thibodeaux will make his NFL debut when the New York Giants open their season against the Tennessee Titans.

The No. 5 overall pick sprained his MCL following a low block in the team's second preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. On Tuesday, Thibodeaux is poised to make progress providing hope of the rookie playing this Sunday.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, that the pass-rusher will participate in individual drills during Tuesday's practice.

Linebacker Azeez Okulari is also expected to practice for the first time since suffering a calf injury during an Aug. 25 joint practice with the New York Jets.

Thibodeaux enters the league with immense upside after compiling 35.5 sacks in three seasons at Oregon. With just 34 team sacks last season, the G-Men struggled to consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks.

The Giants will hope he and offensive tackle Evan Neal, taken at pick No. 7, are two long-term building blocks for a franchise that hasn't won more than six games in a season since 2016.