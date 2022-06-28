Kayvon Thibodeaux Reveals Bold Goal For His Rookie Season

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: Kayvon Thibodeaux poses onstage after being selected fifth by the New York Giants during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

After missing early-offseason workouts because of a hip injury, Kayvon Thibodeaux is ready to take the field and make a significant impact this season.

When appearing on NFL Network, via NFL.com's Brooke Cersosimo, Thibodeaux said he's "fully healthy" and will "be ready to go for training camp." The New York Giants' first-round pick star is eager to make his mark as a rookie.

"I don't want to think too big. You have to compartmentalize the season," he said. "If I could average at least one sack a game or contribute five to 10 tackles a game, then I'll be good."

Last season, Azeez Ojulari set a franchise record by recording eight sacks, the most by a Giants rookie since the stat was introduced in 1982. (Pro Football Reference unofficially credits Lawrence Taylor with 9.5 sacks in 1981.) Thibodeaux would obliterate that mark if he stays healthy and meets his goal.

Robert Quinn and T.J. Watt, who tied Michael Strahan's single-season record with 22.5 sacks, were the only players to average at least one sack per game in 2021. Jevon Kearse holds the rookie record with 14.5 sacks (in 16 games) during the 1999 campaign.

Five to 10 tackles is a wide range, but Tae Crowder led the Giants with 130 tackles last season, giving him 7.6 per contest.

Thibodeaux wasn't far from these benchmarks during his final season at Oregon, tallying 49 tackles and seven sacks in 10 games. Even if he doesn't honor his own lofty expectations, the No. 5 pick could emerge as a major pass-rushing threat for the G-Men.