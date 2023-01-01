Kayvon Thibodeaux Reveals If He Knew Nick Foles Was Injured

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JULY 28: Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the New York Giants during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on July 28, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Before the New York Giants could commemorate their first playoff berth since 2016, Kayvon Thibodeaux got in hot water for an on-field celebration.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles went down in considerable pain following a Thibodeaux sack. As Foles writhed on the ground in pain, the rookie edge rusher pretended to make snow angels on an unseasonably warm day.

Per ESPN's Kimberley Martin, Thibodeaux said after the game that he didn't notice Foles' injury.

"When I did realize that he was hurt, that's when we started getting up," Thibodeaux said. "When you're doing a celebration, you're not looking to see who's doing what. But I hope he gets well, and I hope he's all right."

It's still hard to imagine how the rookie didn't eventually see concerned teammates and staffers attending to an injured Foles right next to him.

Thibodeaux also clearly should have realized the situation before doing a "go to sleep" hand signal on the Giants' sideline. Even if that wasn't directed at Foles, it was a tone-deaf gesture.

Foles got carted off the field after sustaining a ribs injury. Per WISH TV's Charlie Clifford, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday said the quarterback was in "a ton of pain."

Thibodeaux's actions didn't sit well with Ryan Kelly. Per Colts.com's JJ Stankevitz, the center called the celebration "just horses--t."