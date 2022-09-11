Keenan Allen Ruled Out Sunday: NFL World Reacts

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs the ball down the field during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Dignity Health Sports Park on October 13, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers will have to close out a Week 1 victory without Keenan Allen.

The wide receiver had secured all four of his targets for 66 yards before exiting Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a hamstring injury.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chargers have ruled out Allen for the rest of the game.

As is far too often the case, football fans skipped past feeling any empathy for another person to instead complain about their bets and fantasy football teams.

Others noted that the schedule could diminish Allen's odds of returning in Week 1. The Chargers have a short week before facing the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

Although he struggled to stay healthy early in his career, Allen has played all but three games over the last five seasons.

During that stretch, he has solidified himself as one of the NFL's premier wideouts. Allen has tallied at least 100 catches in four of those five years, settling for 97 in the outlier.

The Chargers have a 24-13 lead over the Raiders in the fourth quarter. Justin Herbert has amassed 275 passing yards and three touchdowns despite Mike Williams getting held to one six-yard reception.

If Allen can't play Thursday, the Chargers will likely need a bigger performance from Williams in another difficult AFC West matchup. Allen found the end zone in each of last season's games against Kansas City.