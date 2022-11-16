Keenan Allen Was Asked If He's Playing On Sunday

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 17: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs with the football after a reception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders in overtime 30-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers haven't seen much of Keenan Allen this season.

Allen left Week 1's game with a hamstring injury. He returned in Week 7 but hasn't played since leaving that contest with the same issue.

However, the five-time Pro Bowler returned to practice on Wednesday. Per The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Allen responded, "I hope" when asked if he plans to play Week 11.

Although injuries mounted early in Allen's career, he tallied 509 receptions from 2017 to 2021. He exceeded 1,100 yards in four of those five seasons, registering 992 in the 2020 outlier.

Yet Allen has only played 45 snaps this season. The 30-year-old caught all six targets for 77 yards in his limited time on the field.

Fellow wideout Mike Williams also practiced Wednesday and delivered a short response to whether he'll return from an ankle injury. Via Eric Smith, the 28-year-old smiled and said "maybe" when asked about playing.

Justin Herbert would love to welcome back his top targets in time for a huge Sunday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. A win would keep the Chargers' AFC West hopes alive, but a loss would push them deeper into a messy wild-card race at 5-5.