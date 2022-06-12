Keith Olbermann Calls For Coach Ban: NFL World Reacts

It's safe to say that former ESPN host turned political pundit Keith Olbermann isn't a fan of Washington Commanders assistant coach Jack Del Rio.

Del Rio has been fined $100,000 for his "dust up" comments on the Jan. 6 insurrection. Del Rio downplayed the significance of the event, wondering why there wasn't more criticism for the George Floyd killing riots.

The NFL assistant coach has since been fined. He's also deleted his Twitter account.

Olbermann, who's often very outspoken on Twitter, believes the NFL should ban the assistant coach.

"Enough of these "it was a dust up" fantasizers, 1/6 deniers, defenders of sedition and bullshit. GET THAT SON OF A BITCH OFF THE FIELD. This isn't free speech. He's a private employee," he tweeted.

Not everyone will agree.

"Well I know whose opponents I will always be cheering for," one fan tweeted.

"I have never rooted for the Giants, Eagles and Cowboys before but there is a first time for everything," one fan added.

"Whether u agree with it or not and I do not. The man is entitled to his opinion like everyone else is. He isn't being disrespectful or out of pocket in any way," one fan added.

Legendary NFL safety Ed Reed is among those calling for more, too.

Is more punishment needed for Del Rio?