Former NFL Star Pleads Guilty, To Serve 14 Years In Jail

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow has made headlines the past few years for disturbing reasons, facing rape and sexual battery charges. On Friday, there was a major update on his case and what’s next for the former first-round pick.

Winslow has accepted a new plea deal that will keep him in jail for 14 years. This sentence is due to sex crimes against five different women.

According to multiple reports, Winslow accepted this deal so he could avoid the maximum sentence of 18 years in prison.

In 2019, Winslow was convicted of raping a homeless woman. Additionally, the Miami product pleaded guilty to raping an unconscious teenager in 2003 and to a sexual battery charge in 2018.

Kellen Winslow Jr. Agrees To 14 Years In Prison In New Rape Case Plea Dealhttps://t.co/zznKKIBKNu — TMZ (@TMZ) February 19, 2021

San Diego County Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens spoke to USA Today about the sentence, saying “Ultimately, we think this was the most appropriate sentence for Mr. Winslow’s conduct, taking those other things into account.”

Winslow, who was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the sixth overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, spent a decade in the pros. He finished his career with 469 receptions for 5,236 yards and 25 touchdowns.

There were some delays in Winslow’s sentencing due to the pandemic, but that was obviously taken care of this week.

Winslow will be officially sentenced on March 3.