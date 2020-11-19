Kelly Stafford Apologizes After Calling Michigan A “Dictatorship”

On Thursday morning, Kelly Stafford – the wife of Detroit Lions star quarterback Matthew Stafford – made headlines following her comments about the state of Michigan.

Stafford made it clear she wasn’t happy with the state’s COVID-19 protocols. As rates rise around the country, many states are starting to enforce mandatory shutdowns – whether in businesses or schools.

Well, that didn’t sit well with Kelly Stafford, who called the state of Michigan a “dictatorship” in a string of videos on Instagram.

“I’m so over living in a dictatorship that we call Michigan,” she said. “I understand there’s a pandemic, and I understand it’s very scary. I’m scared of it, too. If you are at risk, do not leave your house until there’s a vaccine.”

She went on to say Michigan’s decision is bad for small businesses.

“But, shutting down all these small businesses, things that people have worked their life for, shutting them down again is not the answer, because they will not make it, so once we are able to leave our house, once this dictatorship decides to let us have some freedom, there will be nothing left,” she said.

Kelly Stafford is over living “in a dictatorship that we call Michigan.” pic.twitter.com/ovGcoNkJ4j — Evan Jankens (@KINGoftheKC) November 19, 2020

After heading to a workout class to work out her frustration, Stafford came back and posted another video apologizing for her earlier comments.

“All right, y’all, here’s what I do best,” she said just about two hours laters, “coming back to apologize, after I read some of your things and I get grounded a little bit. I’m really sorry. I was in the heat of the moment. I have a friend losing their business, and it’s just getting to me a little bit, so I apologize for calling it a dictatorship.”

Kelly is hardly the only person feeling frustrated during the pandemic.