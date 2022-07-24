Kelly Stafford Photo Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his wife Kelly Stafford during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The wife of Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford went viral on social media this weekend.

Stafford and the Rams received their Super Bowl rings for their win over the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this weekend.

Kelly Stafford shared a viral photo of herself and her husband at the Super Bowl rings ceremony.

Kelly Stafford poked fun at her husband, who had cropped her out of his first Instagram post.

"I’m on the floor. What ring! Lawd," one fan wrote.

"D E A D … and also 🔥," one fan admitted.

"Lmao 🤣 I was talking about how he cut off like half of your face on his post lmao 😂😂😂and now you do this I love lmao," one fan added.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams, meanwhile, will go for a Super Bowl repeat this year.