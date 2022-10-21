PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field for warm ups before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

Kenny Pickett is on track to start Sunday's game after clearing the concussion protocols.

The Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed Friday that the rookie quarterback, in addition to tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace, are out of the NFL's protocols.

Steelers fans are happy to hear Pickett can already return after leaving last Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin said Pickett will play if he's medically cleared. That's despite Mitch Trubisky steering an upset over Tampa Bay with 144 yards and a passing touchdown.

Pickett, the only quarterback drafted in the first round this year, ran for two touchdowns but threw three interceptions in his Week 4 NFL debut after replacing Trusibky. He's averaged 6.2 yards per pass attempt.

The Steelers will have Pickett for Sunday night's clash with the Miami Dolphins, who have experienced their own concussion concerns. Tua Tagovailoa cleared the league's protocols last weekend and is expected to return for the Week 7 matchup.