Kevin Durant Still Not Laughing At Peyton Manning: NFL World Reacts
Roughly five years ago, Peyton Manning hosted The ESPYS and proceeded to roast Kevin Durant during his opening monologue.
Durant's reaction to Manning's joke went viral on social media.
Ahead of The ESPYS on Wednesday night, Durant was asked about that viral moment.
"If it was funny I would’ve laughed…it’s a simple concept," he tweeted.
Sorry, Kevin, but it was pretty funny...
"the whole crowd laughed lil bro how are you still mad lmfao," one fan tweeted.
"5 years removed and he still mad," one fan added.
"You not laughing made it funnier so thank you," another fan admitted.
It's true - Durant's stonefaced reaction to the joke did make the moment funnier.
Perhaps we'll get another viral moment or two at The ESPYS on Wednesday night.