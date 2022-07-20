Kevin Durant Still Not Laughing At Peyton Manning: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 08: Peyton Manning watches a video presentation during a ceremony to retire his number during the halftime of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Roughly five years ago, Peyton Manning hosted The ESPYS and proceeded to roast Kevin Durant during his opening monologue.

Durant's reaction to Manning's joke went viral on social media.

Ahead of The ESPYS on Wednesday night, Durant was asked about that viral moment.

"If it was funny I would’ve laughed…it’s a simple concept," he tweeted.

Sorry, Kevin, but it was pretty funny...

"the whole crowd laughed lil bro how are you still mad lmfao," one fan tweeted.

"5 years removed and he still mad," one fan added.

"You not laughing made it funnier so thank you," another fan admitted.

It's true - Durant's stonefaced reaction to the joke did make the moment funnier.

Perhaps we'll get another viral moment or two at The ESPYS on Wednesday night.