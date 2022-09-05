Kevin Stefanski Declines To Answer Question: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 11: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns meets with head coach Kevin Stefanski in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers should be an interesting one.

The Browns are set to take on their former quarterback, Baker Mayfield, to open the 2022 regular season.

Ahead of the reunion game, head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked if he said goodbye to Mayfield when he left. Stefanski declined to answer.

"Kevin Stefanski declined to say whether he said goodbye to Baker Mayfield when he was traded to Carolina in July," Tony Grossi tweeted.

There's always some drama, isn't there?

"I think it’s clear Stefanski wanted a change at QB. I’m not convinced he got the change he “wanted” but he got to move on from Baker," one fan tweeted.

"Stefanski wants an adult at QB because they don’t have any in the coaching room," one fan added.

"Baker got the same automated email letting him know his access to the Berea complex had been revoked that everyone else gets when we move on from them. But I drafted that email template, so it counts as a goodbye," one fan joked.

Sunday afternoon should be fun.