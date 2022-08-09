Kevin Stefanski Is Keeping His Quarterback Plan A Secret

FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 14: Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he has an idea of how he'll deploy his quarterbacks in Friday's first preseason game.

However, he's not ready to reveal that plan yet.

Per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, Stefanski told reporters Tuesday that he first has to inform the players before announcing his decision publicly.

"I haven't shared it with the team yet," Stefanski said. "So I wait on announcing that. We have a framework on how we're going to handle this preseason. As you know, you always reserve the right to change your mind based on how practice goes and those types of things. We're pretty confident in the plan we have."

Preseason playing time is often an afterthought, but Deshaun Watson's pending status gives Stafanski an unusual choice to make. Although Judge Sue L. Robinson suspended the quarterback for six games, he's eligible to play Friday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The NFL has appealed Robinson's ruling, with commissioner Roger Goodell delegating the process to former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey.

Per Mark Maske of The Washington Post, Goodell said the league is still seeking a season-long suspension "because we’ve seen the evidence" of his "egregious" and "predatory behavior." Watson has settled 23 of 24 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and harassment.

While Stefanski hasn't committed to a plan for Friday's game, he told 92.3 The Fan that Watson will "likely" play in one of the team's three preseason games.

Watson, who is practicing in training camp, will travel with the team to Jacksonville.