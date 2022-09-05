Kevin Stefanski Makes Opinion On Facing Baker Mayfield Clear

FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 14: Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Kevin Stefanski doesn't seem to buy the idea that he or Baker Mayfield will have the upper hand in knowledge in the Week 1 matchup.

The Browns are set to face their old quarterback to open the 2022 season. Cleveland is taking on Carolina in the first game of the regular season.

It should be a fun one.

Stefanski, though, doesn't think that either the Browns or Mayfield will enter the contest with the upper hand because of previous relationships.

“A lot of times, I think it is overrated in terms of they know that we know that they know and those type of things,” Stefanski said. “He is a really good football player, and we have to get to work and preparing to play him.”

Stefanski, meanwhile, didn't want to say much about his goodbye to Mayfield.

“I am not going to get into those things,” the third-year coach said. “I keep conversations between all of our players [in house], we have talked about that.”

Sunday should be interesting...