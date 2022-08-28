Kevin Stefanski Makes Opinion On Joshua Dobbs Very Clear

FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 14: Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns will enter the season with Jacoby Brissett as the starting quarterback, but the second-string chair is up for grabs.

Unless Cleveland adds outside help, Joshua Dobbs or Josh Rosen will back up Brissett until Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension.

Dobbs made a strong case for the job by posting a 96.0 quarterback rating during the preseason. The former seldom-used Pittsburgh Steelers reserve also showcased his elusiveness with an impressive two-point conversion in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bears.

After Cleveland's last preseason contest, per Reece Van Haaften of Knoxville's WATE 6 (h/t Saturday Down South), head coach Kevin Stefanski praised Dobbs' performance this summer.

“I’m proud of Josh Dobbs," Stefanski said. "He’s done a really nice job. He’s somebody who’s worked very, very hard from the beginning when he walked in the door with us in the spring through now, he plays well in these games. He’s a very, very accountable teammate, so very pleased with Josh Dobbs.”

He called Dobbs "a very smart player," perhaps an understatement to describe a rocket scientist who has worked with NASA. Stefanski also highlighted the importance of a backup player being ready to play at any time without notice.

On the other hand, Rosen has not instilled much confidence in a career renaissance. The former first-round pick went 17-of-33 for 186 yards in exhibition action.

Dobbs seems to have earned the backup job, and some Browns fans may even want to see him on the field if Brissett falters to start the season.