Kevin Stefanski Reacts To Deshaun Watson's Return To Browns

Deshaun Watson continues to serve an 11-game suspension stemming from dozens of sexual assault and harassment allegations.

However, the quarterback returned to the Cleveland Browns facility on Monday. Watson is allowed to partake in meetings and access the weight room and treatment from team trainers.

Per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, head coach Kevin Stefanski discussed Watson coming back to the facilities, where he's still prohibited from practicing.

"We'll work through what we're allowed to do with him for the foreseeable future," Stefanski said. "I believe he's in the meeting rooms with our guys and he's in there with the guys right now, which is great for him and us to have him back with his teammates. I know he can't be out on the field and working out just yet with guys, so we'll just take that one day by day."

Stefanski said Watson has stayed in shape during his suspension but "just has to catch up a little bit in the meeting room."

The Browns have started 2-3 despite Jacoby Brissett holding his own under center with an 85.4 quarterback rating. Yet the 29-year-old has thrown a costly interception in each loss and is averaging just 6.6 yards per pass attempt.

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Watson can begin practicing with the team on Nov. 14, two weeks before he's eligible to be fully reinstated. Watson can return to face the Houston Texans in Week 13.