Key Jon Gruden Hearing Date Set: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders walks on the field before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A key hearing date has been set in former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the National Football League.

Gruden, who was fired by the Raiders after troubling emails surfaced in a story by the Wall Street Journal, is suing the National Football League for the email leak.

A key date has now been set in Gruden's lawsuit against the NFL.

"Hearing on whether Jon Gruden's lawsuit against NFL will proceed in open public court or Roger Goodell's secret rigged kangaroo court will happen on May 25," Pro Football Talk tweeted.

Pro Football Talk had more:

Via ESPN.com, the hearing on the question of whether the case should be dismissed or forced into the league’s internal arbitration process will happen on May 25.

Gruden sued in early November, just a few weeks after the leak of emails he sent before being hired by the Raiders to former Washington president Bruce Allen forced him out as the head coach in Las Vegas. Nearly six months after the filing of the lawsuit, the court will be taking up the NFL’s threshold Hail Mary aimed at stacking the deck against Gruden.

NFL fans are certainly interested in seeing how this plays out.

"Oh please open court please please please let's expose the NFL for what it really is," one fan tweeted.

"Praying this is an open public court," another fan added.

"If you don’t confront someone to their face you are gutless. Gruden was wrong for what he said, but the way he’s been outed and the way it’s controlled is suspicious," another fan wrote on social media.

It'll be interesting to see how this plays out, that's for sure.