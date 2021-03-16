On Monday evening, former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson shared terribly sad news that his eldest daughter, Maia, has passed away.

Johnson took to Twitter to convey the unspeakable tragedy. Maia’s cause of death and age at the time of death is still unclear at this time.

“It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia,” Johnson said on Twitter Monday evening. “Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri’s, life.”

Maia was Johnson and ex-wife Shikiri Hightower’s first-born child. She clearly left a tremendous mark on Johnson’s life, as Keyshawn explained in his continued message on Twitter.

“She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us,” Johnson continued. “We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss. Shikiri, Maia’s siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.” She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us. We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss. Shikiri, Maia’s siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. — Keyshawn Johnson (@keyshawn) March 15, 2021

Maia is one of four children Keyshawn Johnson has raised. Johnson and Shikiri Hightower also have a son, Keyshawn Johnson Jr.

Keyshawn Sr. has since remarried Jennifer Conrad. They have two younger children.

This is an unspeakable tragedy that has struck Keyshawn’s family today. We’re sending our condolences and well wishes to the entire family during this horrible time.