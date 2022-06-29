Keyshawn Johnson Has Surprising QB List: NFL World Reacts

ESPN

Keyshawn Johnson debuted a controversial quarterback rankings list this morning, and it's been making the rounds on social media.

Johnson placed Lamar Jackson at No. 1 on his "scariest QBs in the NFL" list, followed by Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray. He is clearly leaning into the impact a quarterback's mobility has on opponents and their game-planning.

Tom Brady, Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow are among the most notable omissions from Johnson's poll. Many commenters are unhappy he included Murray at all.

Here's a look at some of the reaction to the rankings, including thoughts from a couple of Keyshawn's ESPN colleagues.

Any type of list like this is totally subjective, which is what makes these types of debates fun. Everyone has his or her own opinion.

Keyshawn's takes on this topic are definitely bold and unique.