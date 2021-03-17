Keyshawn Johnson Jr. Posts Message About His Sister Maia

ESPN analyst and former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson saddened everyone earlier this week when he revealed that his daughter Maia passed away. Now his son Keyshawn Johnson Jr. has opened up.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, 22-year-old Keyshawn Jr. posted a series of pictures of himself with his sister Maia. He called her his biggest role model growing up and said he wanted to be exactly like her.

“Yesterday, I lost the one person in my life that is full blood,” Keyshawn Jr. wrote. “I lost my big sister Maia. Maia was undoubtedly my biggest role model growing up. I wanted to be nothing but a clone of her. I always thought she was the coolest person, had the coolest clothes, listened to the best music. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you. I just wish we were as close as we used to be. I’m sorry for that and I love you so much. I will see you soon ”

Maia and Keyshawn Jr. are the only children of Johnson’s first marriage to Shikiri Hightower. The couple divorced in 2002.

Keyshawn Johnson and Keyshawn Jr. have received an outpouring of support in their time of grief.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, Keyshawn Jr.’s cousin, responded to the message in the comments.

“You’re my role model champ. I love you,” Thomas wrote.

Our hearts go out to the Johnson family during this time.