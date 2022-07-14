Keyshawn Johnson Roasts The Bears: NFL World Reacts

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Former USC Trojan receiver Keyshawn Johnson talks on his mobile phone on the field prior to the Rose Bowl presented by Citi against the Illinois Fighting Illini at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2008 in Pasadena, California. The Trojans defeated the Illini 49-17. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

It's safe to say that Keyshawn Johnson isn't very high on the Bears heading into the 2022 season.

The former NFL star turned ESPN Radio host believes the Bears have arguably the worst roster in the league.

"This roster sucks. It's the reality of it. There are no players there. Think about it, they only got 2-3 players that can probably start for another team and that's it," Johnson said on ESPN Radio.

The Bears are projected by many to be one of the worst teams in the league in 2022.

Many believe Johnson is exaggerating, though.

"The roster isn't great but 2-3 players can start for another team is pure exaggeration. There are abt 4 I can think of on offense alone that can go start somewhere else," one fan tweeted.

"Fields, Monty, Herbert, Mooney, Quinn, Roquan, Johnson, Ejax, Gipson, and you could probably include Brisker and Gordon as well. The roster is weak right now no doubt but let's not pretend like we don't at least have some talent," one fan added.

How do you see the Bears faring in 2022?